Jo In Sung in talks to work with scriptwriter of 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' & 'It's Okay, It's Love' again for new drama

According to reports on July 24, actor Jo In Sung recently received a lovecall from scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung for a possible new project!

Scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung is well-known for her hit drama productions like 'That Winter, the Wind Blows', 'It's Okay, It's Love', 'Dear My Friends', 'Live', and more. She has worked with actor Jo In Sung for three of the productions mentioned above, and recently, it's been reported that the writer contacted Jo In Sung about her newest project.

In response to the reports, Jo In Sung's label IOK Company told media outlets, "Scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung simply contacted Jo In Sung about some of his schedules, but nothing regarding the specific direction of Jo In Sung's involvement in her new project has been decided. The synopsis for the new production has not been completed yet, but once we receive a completed synopsis, Jo In Sung intends to look over the project and consider his appearance seriously."

Reports say that scriptwriter Noh Hee Kyung's upcoming production deals with stories and lives of individuals who work in non-profit and volunteering fields. Actor Bae Sung Woo of 'Live' has also been contacted about his possible involvement.

