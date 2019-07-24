Song Hye Kyo's label files lawsuit against malicious commenters spreading false rumors about her divorce

On July 25, actress Song Hye Kyo's label UAA released an official statement to the press, confirming that they have filed their first round of lawsuits against malicious commenters defaming Song Hye Kyo's character.

The label stated, "As of today, UAA has submitted an official lawsuit against numerous individuals who undeniably spread hateful content under charges of defamation of character, slander, and spreading of false rumors. As soon as we retrieve evidence of remaining community posts, comments, YouTube content, etc which continue to defame our artist's reputation, we plan to submit additional criminal lawsuits against the individuals involved. We plan to proceed with strict legal action without any settlements."

Earlier this week, the Seoul family court officially validated Song Hye Kyo's divorce with actor Song Joong Ki.

