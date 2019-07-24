Yu Seon Ho & Shinhwa's Lee Seon Ho (Andy) to host mobile idol talk show 'Idol Cafe'

Yu Seon Ho and Lee Seon Ho have been named as the two MCs of a brand new mobile idol talk show - Olleh TV/LIFETIME's 'Idol Cafe'!

The two Seon Ho's will be working together as hosts and managers of a special place where only K-Pop idols can stop by and rest for a short while, called 'Idol Cafe'. The talk show will deal with idol guests and their unique, behind stories, as well as stories sent in from fans that the idols want to give a word of advice on.

Viewers can also expect an intriguing chemistry between 1st generation idol Shinhwa's Andy (Lee Seon Ho) and "baby-chick" idol Yu Seon Ho, as the two welcome various idol groups to their cafe.

You can follow 'Idol Cafe's official SNS below for more information! Meanwhile, the first guests of 'Idol Cafe's premiere episode will be Pentagon!