Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Han Seo Hee says she has her outfit ready for B.I's police investigation

AKP STAFF

Han Seo Hee is locked, loaded, and ready for the impending police investigation regarding her relation to B.I's drug charges. 

On July 23, Han Seo Hee answered a netizen question asking "I'm sorry to ask this, but when does the investigation into B.I start? I really hope the truth comes out". Han Seo Hee replied on her Instagram stories saying: "I don't know either. I already prepared my outfit for the police investigation."

Former iKON member B.I was wrapped in controversy after it was revealed that he was seeking drugs, implying that he had previously used them. It was further revealed that this incident was buried by YG Entertainment and only came to light after Han Seo Hee came forward as an informant. 

Siri1233,249 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Wasn't she the one who sold him the drugs in the first place? When does her investigation start?

ja1339 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

there's something wrong with her.

