Gong Yoo's latest CF has fans raving about his visuals

Superstar actor Gong Yoo may be in his 40s but he definitely is still a master at stealing his female fans' hearts with his amazing visuals!

Gong Yoo recently starred a CF for Terra beer on July 11 that has been making its' rounds on the internet as fans marvel at how young and handsome the actor looks. The video has amassed over 3 million views within less than two weeks, and netizens are commenting: 

"Gong Yoo is so good looking at the reason why I started buying Terra products."

"He's good looking at all times..."

"How can someone be that good looking."

Check out the CF above! 

He’s handsome indeed and he’s a cutie-pie too but mostly a great actor, I can’t wait for his next project 😍

