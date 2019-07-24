Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

3

Teaser
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Rocket Punch reveals teaser film for member Suyun

AKP STAFF

Woollim Entertainment is preparing to release their newest girl group Rocket Punch and Suyun is the latest member to release her teaser film.

This idol is definitely taking the girl crush concept seriously and is seen sporting pink boxing gloves as she's hyped up by her fellow members. You can see the determination and drive in her eyes as she shows off her moves, taking the "girl crush" image to another level!

Check out the teaser film above. What do you think of the group so far? 

  1. Rocket Punch
0 613 Share 63% Upvoted
ITZY
ITZY releases first MV teaser for 'ICY'
4 hours ago   13   8,232
ITZY
ITZY releases first MV teaser for 'ICY'
4 hours ago   13   8,233
Taemin
Taemin bleeds in red in 'Famous' MV teaser
10 hours ago   16   6,681

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND