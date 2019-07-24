Rocket Punch reveals teaser film for member Suyun

Woollim Entertainment is preparing to release their newest girl group Rocket Punch and Suyun is the latest member to release her teaser film.

This idol is definitely taking the girl crush concept seriously and is seen sporting pink boxing gloves as she's hyped up by her fellow members. You can see the determination and drive in her eyes as she shows off her moves, taking the "girl crush" image to another level!

Check out the teaser film above. What do you think of the group so far?