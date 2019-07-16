Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

HaHa writes touching letter on birth of daughter

HaHa wrote a touching letter on the birth of his daughter.

HaHa and his wife Byul welcomed their daughter on July 15, which is their third child after their sons in 2013 and 2017. On July 16, he shared the photos below and the message:

"Thank you to everyone who congratulated us. Our youngest daughter, Song Yi, came into her mother's arms at 12:47PM KST on July 15. Byul and Song Yi are both healthy! Thank you to everyone who was concerned on our behalf. I didn't do anything yesterday except stay by Byul's side!

The first child, second child... I was prepared for. A third child... for someone like me. I can't believe it. Haha. This immature kid is starting a new stage of his life as a father of multiple children! I'm so happy and full of emotion, but I also feel the weight of responsibility. There will be difficulties ahead as an incomplete, human man tries to become more complete. Knowing there is such huge happiness in store has made my footsteps lighter! I want to thank my family again for helping me fill the spots I'm lacking. Kim Go Eun... my wife is a superhero to me. She was far more brave than me, smiling even though I was shaking in the delivery room. I thought she wouldn't notice... I had no charisma. I respect you a lot! Go Eun, who only smiled until the birth of our second child. It was amazing... she was my hero since the birth of our first child. I started sobbing when Song Yi first started sobbing. I also cried... I'm sure many fathers will relate, but in the delivery room, all fathers can do is pray. They can't feel pain or help the doctors... When I see the pain of labor, which I can't even imagine, I feel so sorry for not being able to do anything for my life. That feeling always comes back around like a revolving lantern... I feel so bad that I cried too.

Go Eun! Let's keep holding hands like we did today. Thank you for choosing me! I always dreamed of being a superhero, but you achieved that dream for me instead. I'm a husband who's lacking in a lot of ways... when you don't like me or when I break a promise, which will eventually happen even if I do my best... hit me with your ultra super turbo high kick beam! Thank you so much for filling these days that were lacking happiness and making a family with me. I can give you all my possessions by this point, but my debt is also included... I love you, honey! What? What? I'm going to express everything I want to today! What? What are you looking at? Ahem! As for Park Geun Shik, who arrived at the same time as my wife's labor pains! You're crazy. My wife's expression didn't look good, so I hid the photo. LOL. And thank you to the crazy Sang Gyun for bringing the sister-in-law. I love you!

Thank you, God, from a family that knows the happiness of being together, looking up at the stars. I love you." 

YDN_WIA219
39 minutes ago

Wow you can see how much love and respect they have for each other. Truly #goals. Wish them all the best x

kat91,308
51 minutes ago

awww, a wife named Star and 3 kids named Dream, Soul (aka So Wool) , and Song (aka Song Yi)

Share

