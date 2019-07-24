Girls' Generation's Taeyeon donates to Korean Red Cross for women and children

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon donated to the Korean Red Cross to help women and children in need.



On July 24, the Korean Red Cross revealed Taeyeon donated 100 million Won ($84,947.50 USD) to the organization's North Jeolla office, and a source shared the singer requested her donation go towards helping women, children, and adolescents in low-income households by providing hygiene products like sanitary pads. The funds will be used towards providing hygiene products in 3 schools.



Taeyeon expressed, "I decided to donate because I've watched my mother help those in need and give hope to others through the Korean Red Cross. I hope I can provide warmth to female students who are having a difficult time and feel neglected."



With this donation, Taeyeon is now the 132nd member of the Red Cross Honors Club in Korea, and she's the first celebrity from the North Jeolla province to join.