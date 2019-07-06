Former BESTie member U.JI blew the audience away with a magical, musical inspired performance on 'Immortal Song'.



For the July 6th 'Summer 2019' special featuring legendary singers So Chan Hwi and Kim Hyun Jung, U.JI covered Kim Hyun Jung's 1998 hit "Love Alone", and her co-stars from the musical 'Anna Karenina' joined her for the performance. Kim Hyun Jung commented, "I was really very surprised. It was tremendous... The energy beat at my heart. I was touched after listening to the song."



In the end, U.JI's performance took the final trophy. Check out her cover and the original below!

