Fans were touched when Wendy did this for Irene at Red Velvet's 5th-Anniversary fan meeting

The Red Velvet members maintain close friendships, and fans got to see it up close and in person at Red Velvet's 5th-Anniversary fan meeting.

Red Velvet held the 'Red Velvet Fanmeeting-[inteRView vo.5] with ReVeluv' on July 27 at the Seoul Olympic Hall. This event happened to celebrate the group's 5th-anniversary and allowed the group to interact with their fans.

One particular moment between Irene and Wendy touched fans deeply. The Red Velvet members played a game of giant Jenga. Irene kneeled to attempt to take out a block when the tower began to crumble. Although Irene managed to move out of the way, Wendy flung her entire body in front of the blocks in order to protect Irene from getting hit.

190727 5주년 팬미팅



젠가 무너져서 주현이 다칠까봐 몸으로 막는 승완...,..,



The video of the incident has been making its' rounds on the internet and this feel-good moment definitely shows how much the members care about one another.