The new EXO unit has released new teaser images.

On July 21, EXO-SC dropped two individual images of Sehun and Chanyeol, the fresh duo from SM Entertainment which will soon drop their 1st mini-album 'What a Life'. As seen previously, they recently pre-released the MV for "Just Us 2", a side track featuring Gaeko.

In the photos, the boys separately enjoy a moment in a large mansion with a chandelier and a swimming pool.

Stay tuned for more updates until the release on July 22!