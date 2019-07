ITZY has dropped a visual film teaser for Lia, on her birthday!

On July 21, a short film clip featuring Lia stunned viewers as they watched the idol dressed in a beautiful red gown. Like an actress from Old Hollywood, Lia showcases her chandelier-like earrings and walks elegantly in front of a vintage theater.

How excited are you for ITZY's comeback? Stay tuned for the release of the rookie group's 1st mini-album 'IT'z ICY' on July 29!