EXO-SC drop 'Just Us 2' feat. Gaeko MV

EXO's brand new subunit EXO-SC has just dropped a surprise MV for one of their triple title tracks - "Just Us 2" feat. Dynamic Duo's Gaeko!

The bright and simple making-style MV for "Just Us 2" shows EXO-SC's Sehun and Chanyeol enjoying the recording process for their upcoming debut album, joined by Dynamic Duo's Gaeko and his producing team. In between recording sessions, the team of musicians also go for a relaxing vacation on a boat cruise!

Not only that, but the full MV for EXO-SC's second title track "What a Life" is set for release this July 22 at 12 AM KST, followed by the full MV for their third title track "You Can Call Me" on July 26 at 12 PM KST. The duo's 1st mini album, also called 'What a Life', will be out on July 22 at 6 PM KST.