Dongkiz's lead dancer Munik rocks suspenders in 'Blockbuster' teaser image set





Dongkiz's member Munik serves both charismatic and cute in the new individual teaser image set for their summer comeback album, 'Blockbuster'.

Munik's outfits align with the outfits worn by fellow member Jonghyeong in his individual teaser images, hinting at a continuing theme for the remaining teaser photos to come.

The vintage looks express a more mature side of Dongkiz that has not yet been explored for the rookie boy group.

Check out the full image set below, and stay tuned for more Dongkiz teasers as they gear up for their first-ever full comeback since their debut!