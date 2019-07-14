'Hotel Del Luna' premiere surpasses its time slot predecessor 'Arthdal Chronicles'

tvN held a successful nationwide premiere of their newest fantasy-horror drama, 'Hotel Del Luna', with the help of their A-list leads, IU and Yeo Jin Goo.

The premiere episode, which aired on Sunday afternoon KST, recorded a 7.3% in viewership ratings, giving it a 0.6% lead above 'Arthdal Chronicles', which held a 6.7% viewership rating on its season one premiere episode.

IU's performance in particular as the female lead, Jang Man Wol, has already gained praise from viewers and critics alike as she captivated audiences with her beauty and her ability to completely transform into her role as the cursed president of the Hotel Del Luna.

'Hotel Del Luna' is the latest series written by the famous Hong Sisters, consisting of Hong Mi Ran and Hong Jung Eun. They are known for helping create legendary dramas such as 'My Girl', 'Delightful Girl, Chun Hyang', 'You're Beautiful', and 'Master's Sun'. The current show follows Jang Man Wol, the ill-tempered president who is cursed to run the ghost hotel, Hotel del Luna, because of a past sin that she cannot remember.

'Hotel Del Luna' premieres every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM KST.





