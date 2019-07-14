V gifts fans with a wordless 40 second video of him making faces at his camera





BTS' V shows off the many facial expressions he can make in a short video of himself that was posted onto their Twitter account.

The video, while completely silent aside from John Mayer's "You're Gonna Live Forever In Me" playing in the background, has charmed fans all around, gaining over 800 thousand likes in less than a day. The lyrics of the song can be interpreted as V's message to their fanbase, letting ARMY know that they will live forever in him.

Check out the full video below!





