Red Velvet have released a special video for "Milkshake", a track from from their latest mini album, 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'!

The special video for "Milkshake" celebrates Red Velvet's 5th anniversary since debut, which falls on August 1. In the video, the Red Velvet girls enjoy colorful games together, then prepare ingredients for a delicious milkshake - with a surprise at the end!

Happy 5th anniversary, Red Velvet!