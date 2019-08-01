Former U-KISS member Kiseop announces he's getting married + wedding photos!

On August 1, former U-KISS member Kiseop personally delivered news of his marriage to fans via his Instagram!

Kiseop wrote:





"Hello. This is Kiseop. I am writing because I have news to deliver to you all. This may be sudden, but the reason I am writing this is because I've met someone whom I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is a precious person like no other in my life.



From now on, I want to take responsibility for the happiness of this woman who has protected her place by my side for such a long time. As a result, I've promised marriage with her, so that we can walk toward beautiful days in the future together.



As I pledge to look toward one future with this person, I promise to become a humbler and more responsible person. I will never forget the thankfulness I feel for my fans, who always loved me and believed in me... I will live happily.



From here on, I will do my best to repay you with new challenges and new sides. I would be thankful if you send your abundant cheers and congratulations for our future together."



Kiseop's fiancée Jung Yoo Na is a rookie actress/model, the same age as Kiseop born in 1991. She met Kiseop as a trainee under U-KISS's label NH EMG, appearing as the female lead in the MV for U-KISS's Japanese single "Distance...". Kiseop further revealed that Jung Yoo Na was by his side at a difficult time when he was suffering from depression and mental illness. The couple's wedding ceremony is set to be held this August 24, with singer Huh Gak attending to sing the congratulatory song.

Meanwhile, Kiseop enlisted as a public service worker back on March 21 of this year. Congratulations to the beautiful couple! You can check out some of their wedding photos, below.







