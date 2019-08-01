Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former U-KISS member Kiseop announces he's getting married + wedding photos!

AKP STAFF

On August 1, former U-KISS member Kiseop personally delivered news of his marriage to fans via his Instagram!

Kiseop wrote:


"Hello. This is Kiseop. I am writing because I have news to deliver to you all. This may be sudden, but the reason I am writing this is because I've met someone whom I want to spend the rest of my life with. She is a precious person like no other in my life. 

From now on, I want to take responsibility for the happiness of this woman who has protected her place by my side for such a long time. As a result, I've promised marriage with her, so that we can walk toward beautiful days in the future together.

As I pledge to look toward one future with this person, I promise to become a humbler and more responsible person. I will never forget the thankfulness I feel for my fans, who always loved me and believed in me... I will live happily.

From here on, I will do my best to repay you with new challenges and new sides. I would be thankful if you send your abundant cheers and congratulations for our future together." 

Kiseop's fiancée Jung Yoo Na is a rookie actress/model, the same age as Kiseop born in 1991. She met Kiseop as a trainee under U-KISS's label NH EMG, appearing as the female lead in the MV for U-KISS's Japanese single "Distance...". Kiseop further revealed that Jung Yoo Na was by his side at a difficult time when he was suffering from depression and mental illness. The couple's wedding ceremony is set to be held this August 24, with singer Huh Gak attending to sing the congratulatory song. 

Meanwhile, Kiseop enlisted as a public service worker back on March 21 of this year. Congratulations to the beautiful couple! You can check out some of their wedding photos, below. 

⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ 안녕하세요. 기섭입니다. 먼저 여러분들께 전해드릴 말씀이 있어서 글을 쓰게 되었습니다. 갑작스러우시겠지만 이렇게 글을 쓰게 된 이유는 제가 평생 함께하고 싶은 사람을 만나게 되었기 때문입니다. 그녀는 제 인생에 있어서 두 번 다시없을 소중한 사람입니다. 오랜 시간 동안 늘 한결같이 저만을 바라봐 준 그녀를 위해 지금부터는 제가 그녀의 행복을 책임지고 싶습니다. 그래서, 저는 그녀와 아름다운 나날들을 걸어가기 위해 결혼을 약속하게 되었습니다. 같은 곳을 바라보기로 맹세한 만큼 더 겸손하고 책임감 있는 사람이 되겠습니다. 항상 저를 사랑해주시고 믿어주신 팬 여러분의 감사한 마음... 절대 잊지 않고, 행복하게 살겠습니다. 앞으로 새로운 도전과, 여러분들 앞에 좋은 모습으로 보답하겠습니다. 저희 두 사람이 함께하는 아름다운 나날에 많은 축복과 응원을 보내 주시면 감사하겠습니다. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀-기섭 올림-

