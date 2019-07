DAY6 is gearing up for the release of their album 'The Book of Us: Gravity' and member Dowoon is the latest to release his set of individual teaser images.

Dowoon is sporting brightly colored tops in both images and is looking wistfully into the distance in both images. It seems like the overall theme of this album will be on a more emotional and moody side instead of a bright one.

Are you looking for to hearing DAY6's new album?