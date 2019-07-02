Choi Woo Sik in talks to star opposite Suzy in upcoming movie 'Wonderland'

Choi Woo Sik is in talks to star opposite Suzy in the upcoming movie 'Wonderland'.



Management SOOP previously confirmed Suzy is considering a role in the film by director Kim Tae Yong, and on July 2, the label added, "Suzy and Choi Woo Sik are reviewing the casting offers they received for director Kim Tae Yong's new movie 'Wonderland'."

'Wonderland' will tell the stories of different characters with Suzy and Choi Woo Sik as the leads. Director Kim Tae Yong's last film was 'Late Autumn' starring Hyun Bin and Tang Wei in 2011.



Choi Woo Sik and Suzy are also known to have been formerly labelmates under JYP Entertainment before Suzy signed with Management SOOP this past April.



