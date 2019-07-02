Jay Park drops vlog MV for 'All Day (Flex)'!

Jay Park has dropped his music video for "All Day (Flex)" featuring HAON and YeomDda.
The silly MV follows an Instagram story vlog style as the rapper hangs out with his friends. "All Day (Flex)" is the title track of Jay Park's recent EP album 'Nothing Matters', and it's about not lacking anything and "flexing" everywhere you go.
Check out Jay Park's "All Day (Flex)" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
Posted by2 days ago
