Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Moon Hee Jun reveals another lovely story about Yoo Jae Suk and his personality

AKP STAFF

Moon Hee Jun and Yoo Jae Suk revealed stories about each other's weddings.

Yoo Jae Suk revealed that Moon Hee Jun's mother had come to his wedding in his place. He said, "I wasn't that close with Moon Hee Jun back then, but his mother came to my wedding." Moon Hee Jun explained, "I wanted to show how much I really wanted to be there. I didn't think it would be manners to send my manager instead."

Moon Hee  Jun also revealed, "Yoo Jae Suk came to my wedding. He has no connections to Soyul, but he paid his gifts to both sides. I was very grateful."

Yet another beautiful story to add for Yoo Jae Suk!

  1. Moon Hee Jun
  2. Yoo Jae Suk
  3. HAPPY TOGETHER 4
0 877 Share 50% Upvoted
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW no longer appearing at 'KCON 2019 NY'
6 hours ago   19   13,285
Kaeun
Kaeun leaves Pledis Entertainment after 8 years
20 hours ago   69   63,337
misc.
6 Dangerous K-Pop Dance Moves
22 hours ago   9   37,659

allkpop in your Inbox