Moon Hee Jun reveals another lovely story about Yoo Jae Suk and his personality

Moon Hee Jun and Yoo Jae Suk revealed stories about each other's weddings.

Yoo Jae Suk revealed that Moon Hee Jun's mother had come to his wedding in his place. He said, "I wasn't that close with Moon Hee Jun back then, but his mother came to my wedding." Moon Hee Jun explained, "I wanted to show how much I really wanted to be there. I didn't think it would be manners to send my manager instead."

Moon Hee Jun also revealed, "Yoo Jae Suk came to my wedding. He has no connections to Soyul, but he paid his gifts to both sides. I was very grateful."



Yet another beautiful story to add for Yoo Jae Suk!