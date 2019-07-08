Arran rides a skateboard by the beach in MV teaser for debut single 'Puzzle'

New solo artist Arran has revealed the music video teaser for her debut single!



On July 9, Arran's agency NEWTYPE Entertainment dropped the music video preview for "Puzzle," the title track off her debut album 'Puzzle 9 Pieces.'

In the clip, the singer enjoys the sunshine as she lays out on the beach and rides her skateboard through the street. In the background, she can be heard singing the song's hook over an energetic, tropical beat.



Arran first became known through her appearance on 'Superstar K3' before going onto write songs for a number of popular female K-pop acts, including Lovelyz, fromis_9, and Ladies Code's Ashley.



Meanwhile, the full "Puzzle" music video is set for release on July 11.

Check out the music video teaser above!