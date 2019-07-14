NCT 127 are looking suave in new behind the scenes photos for 'We Are Superhuman'

NCT 127 members Doyoung, Taeyong, and Jaehyun take to the streets of L.A. in newly released photos from a nighttime shoot for their latest album, 'We Are Superhuman'.

The photoset features a variety of group and solo shots of the three members who are dressed to the nines in bold-patterned suit jackets and metallic accessories. Jaehyun's snakeskin-pattern jacket stands out in particular as the centerpiece that highlights the gold of their color palette.

Take a look at the full photo set below!