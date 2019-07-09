Actress Go Jun Hee opens up about recent malicious comments in a letter

Actress Go Jun Hee opened up to fans about suffering from recent malicious comments.



On July 9, Go Jun Hee posted the below letter on Instagram:





"Hello, this is Go Jun Hee.



For the past few months, I've received offers from C-JeS, WIP, and other agencies offering me to join them.



I'm very grateful for this, and as an actress, I want to be active again soon in good projects... but I find it difficult to make any decisions due to the pain I've endured.



The many speculative posts... aren't true. I wanted to continue my career like nothing is wrong, but the false words and the speculative articles that came from them, the malicious comments I don't even want to say out loud, they're not only causing me a lot of pain, but they're causing my mom and dad pain as well.



I want for this situation not to spread anymore, and I no longer want to see the people I love get hurt. My parents suffer seeing these posts, and seeing them suffer makes it hard for me to bear.



I sincerely ask people to stop these articles and comments, so my parents and I don't have to suffer anymore.



I sincerely want to thank everyone who's supported me.



From Go Jun Hee."





As previously reported, Go Jun Hee left YG Entertainment this past February amid rumors she was involved in Seungri's KakaoTalk controversy, which she personally denied. Go Jun Hee is currently still taking legal action against netizens spreading malicious rumors about her speculated involvement in Seungri's scandal.

