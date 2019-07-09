Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

Actress Go Jun Hee opens up about recent malicious comments in a letter

Actress Go Jun Hee opened up to fans about suffering from recent malicious comments.

On July 9, Go Jun Hee posted the below letter on Instagram:

"Hello, this is Go Jun Hee.

For the past few months, I've received offers from C-JeSWIP, and other agencies offering me to join them.

I'm very grateful for this, and as an actress, I want to be active again soon in good projects... but I find it difficult to make any decisions due to the pain I've endured.

The many speculative posts... aren't true. I wanted to continue my career like nothing is wrong, but the false words and the speculative articles that came from them, the malicious comments I don't even want to say out loud, they're not only causing me a lot of pain, but they're causing my mom and dad pain as well.

I want for this situation not to spread anymore, and I no longer want to see the people I love get hurt. My parents suffer seeing these posts, and seeing them suffer makes it hard for me to bear.

I sincerely ask people to stop these articles and comments, so my parents and I don't have to suffer anymore.

I sincerely want to thank everyone who's supported me.

From Go Jun Hee."



As previously reported, Go Jun Hee left YG Entertainment this past February amid rumors she was involved in Seungri's KakaoTalk controversy, which she personally denied. Go Jun Hee is currently still taking legal action against netizens spreading malicious rumors about her speculated involvement in Seungri's scandal.

안녕하세요 고준희입니다. . 지난 몇 개월간 씨제스, WIP 등 많은 소속사에서 제게 영입 제의를 주셨습니다. 너무나 감사한 일이고, 저 역시 배우고준희로서 좋은 모습으로 빨리 활동하고 싶은 마음이 크지만... 많은 상처로 인해 어떠한 결정도 쉽게 하기 힘든상황입니다. . 그리고 여러 추측글들.. 사실이 아니니까.. 아무렇지 않은 모습 보이며 활동하고 싶지만, 있지도 않은 사실들..그로인한 여러추측성 기사, 입에 담기도 싫은 그런 비방댓글들 때문에 저희 엄마, 아빠가 너무 고통을 받고 계시고 더 이상 이러한 상황이 확산되지 않고 제가 사랑하는 사람들이 상처받지 않기를 바랄 뿐입니다 . 그런 글들을 보는것도, 부모님이 힘들어하는 모습을 보는것도 저는 너무 견디기 힘듭니다.. . 더 이상 저와 제가 사랑하는 부모님께서 고통받지 않게 이런 기사와 댓글들 멈춰주시길 간곡히 부탁드립니다. 많은 응원 보내주시는 분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다. . 고준희 드림.

These types of malicious rumours can ruin a person's career and she doesn't deserve any of it.

Ok so why join C-JeS? They're a thug company just like YG. C-JeS CEO is a gangster.

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

