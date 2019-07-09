Eun Ji Won reveals he started out as acting trainee & how he debuted with Sechskies

Eun Ji Won revealed he originally started out as an acting trainee and how he ended up debuting with Sechskies.



On the July 9th episode of 'Idol Room', Defconn revealed, "Eun Ji Won started out as an acting trainee. He started dreaming of becoming an actor because he liked the children's science-fiction series 'Ureme'." The Sechskies member responded, "It's true. I wanted to be a hero. I liked the heroes so much that I thought that if I became an actor I could become that person."



He continued, "I haven't acted after 'Reply 1997'. I want to, but I don't have the courage. I want to learn how to act from Lee Si Uhn."



As for Sechskies, Eun Ji Won revealed, "We're currently preparing to record." He also shared,"I never took an audition for Sechskies once. I had a personal meeting with the boss. In our days, we didn't become a singer to be an idol. Back in our day, there weren't really any idols."



In other news, Eun Ji Won recently made a comeback with "I'm on Fire".

