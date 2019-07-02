2PM's Taecyeon to make acting return as male lead of MBC mystery drama 'The Game'

Taecyeon is preparing to make his return as an actor!





On July 8, it was revealed that the 2PM member, who returned from serving mandatory military service last May, has been cast in the upcoming MBC drama 'The Game.' He will be playing the role of Kim Tae Pyung, the drama's male lead.



In 'The Game,' Kim Tae Pyung is a man with the supernatural ability to see death and uses his unusual gift to assist a detective with a murder case. However, he is unable to see the death of detective Joon Young.



The casting news comes three years after Taecyeon's last acting role in the 2017 OCN drama 'Save Me.' 'The Game' will be directed by 'Time' and 'Start Again' director Jang Jun Ho and was written by screenwriter Lee Ji Hyo. The production team is aiming to begin airing the drama in January 2020.

