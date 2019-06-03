Veteran singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin announces his departure from all his variety programs

Veteran singer, song-writer, and producer Yoon Jong Shin will be leaving all of his variety programs soon.

On June 4, Yoon Jong Shin shared a lengthy post via his SNS, announcing his departure from all of his variety programs in order to kickstart his new music project - '2020 Monthly Yoon Jong Shin - NOMAD PROJECT'.

Yoon Jong Shin wrote, "The 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' series which I started back in 2010 will be entering its 10th anniversary next year, in 2020. In the year 2020, when 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' becomes 10 years old, I plan to carry out a project I've dreamed of through every single one of my songs."

He continued, "Thanks to the considerate approvals of my loving family, as well as my family under Mystic Story, I will leave this place where I grew up and wander in the shoes of a 'stranger', to create contents in the view of a stranger... I have been preparing for this project since 2 years ago, and after wrapping up my preparations, I hope to leave this coming October."

Currently, Yoon Jong Shin is discussing his departure from various programs including MBC's 'Radio Star' which he has hosted for the past 12 years, JTBC's 'Movie Room', etc. If all goes planned, the veteran singer will leave for his '2020 Monthly Yoon Jong Shin - NOMAD PROJECT' this October, and halt his TV broadcast promotions for approximately a year.