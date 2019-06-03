Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Veteran singer/producer Yoon Jong Shin announces his departure from all his variety programs

Veteran singer, song-writer, and producer Yoon Jong Shin will be leaving all of his variety programs soon. 

On June 4, Yoon Jong Shin shared a lengthy post via his SNS, announcing his departure from all of his variety programs in order to kickstart his new music project - '2020 Monthly Yoon Jong Shin - NOMAD PROJECT'. 

Yoon Jong Shin wrote, "The 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' series which I started back in 2010 will be entering its 10th anniversary next year, in 2020. In the year 2020, when 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' becomes 10 years old, I plan to carry out a project I've dreamed of through every single one of my songs." 

He continued, "Thanks to the considerate approvals of my loving family, as well as my family under Mystic Story, I will leave this place where I grew up and wander in the shoes of a 'stranger', to create contents in the view of a stranger... I have been preparing for this project since 2 years ago, and after wrapping up my preparations, I hope to leave this coming October."

Currently, Yoon Jong Shin is discussing his departure from various programs including MBC's 'Radio Star' which he has hosted for the past 12 years, JTBC's 'Movie Room', etc. If all goes planned, the veteran singer will leave for his '2020 Monthly Yoon Jong Shin - NOMAD PROJECT' this October, and halt his TV broadcast promotions for approximately a year. 

2020 월간윤종신 ‘이방인 프로젝트’(NOMAD PROJECT) 2019년,태어난지 50년 노래 만들고 부른 지 30년 되는 해가 되었어요. 그동안 많은 노랠 만들고 부르고 방송에 나와 웃고 웃기고 울기도 하며 미스틱이라는 회사도 만들어 보고 참 부지런히 걷고 뛰고 달리며 지금까지 왔네요. 그러다 2010년 시작한 ‘월간윤종신’ , 내년 2020년 그 월간윤종신이 10주년을 맞게 됩니다. 그 10주년이 되는 해에 제가 많은 노래들 속에서 그리고 꿈꾸고 바랐던 한 프로젝트를 진행하려 합니다. 2020 월간윤종신 ‘이방인 프로젝트’ ‘NOMAD PROJECT’ 적지 않은 세월을 살아오며 제 노래 속에서 외로움 그리움 쓸쓸함을 노래해 왔지만 정작 저는 항상 사랑하는 사람들을 가까이에 두고 정든 안방을 떠나보지 않은 채 상상만으로 이방인,낯선 시선,떠남 등의 감정을 표현해 왔던 무경험의 창작자란 생각을 몇해전 부터 하게 되었어요. 사랑하는 가족들과 미스틱 스토리 식구들의 고마운 동의 속에 2020년 월간 윤종신은 제가 살아온 이 곳을 떠나 좀 더 낯설고 익숙하지 않은 곳을 떠돌며 이방인의 시선으로 컨텐츠를 만들어 보려 합니다. 월간윤종신 노래 외에도 미스틱 스토리 그리고 몇몇 뜻이 맞는 제작팀과 떠나간 곳에서 여러 경험을 담은 컨텐츠를 해보려 합니다. 저라는 사람의 인생으로서 창작자로서 2020년은 큰 전환점이 될 것 같습니다. 재작년부터 차근차근 준비해 왔고 남은 기간 착실히 준비해서 올해 10월에 떠나보려 합니다. 해왔던 방송들은 아쉽지만 그 전에 유종의 미를 잘 거두려 합니다. 갑자기 떠나기 직전에 여러분께 알리는 건 도리가 아닌것 같아 이 즈음 이렇게 글 올립니다. 도태되지 않고 고인 물이 되지 않으려는 한 창작자의 몸부림이라 생각해 주시고, 2020 월간윤종신 ‘이방인 프로젝트’ 잘 준비하겠습니다. #윤종신 #2020 #월간윤종신 #이방인프로젝트 #NomadProject

LOL! For a second, I was like, “Okay, what the fuck did he do?”

I like. For a second, I thought they found him mentioned in a text somewhere. 😏

