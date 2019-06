NCT 127 are the next K-Pop acts to stop by the 'Zach Sang Show' in Los Angeles!

Zach was pretty excited to have the largest number of guests ever on his show, with NCT 127's nine members present. During the chill, laid-back interview, Zach coined "Highway To Heaven" as his favorite NCT 127 song, and the group spilled some details on the official English version, coming up in June!

Watch the full interview above.