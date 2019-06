Passionate Yunho is back.

On June 7, the TVXQ member appeared on MBC's 'I Live Alone' again. Similar to his last appearance, Yunho started his morning with an energetic dance time in the living room. After powerfully breaking out the moves, Yunho said, "Ah now I feel better."

The 'I Live Alone' crew laughed and expressed amazement at Yunho's energy. Park Na Rae commented, "Your passion is amazing."