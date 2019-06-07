'Produce X 101' has revealed the ranking for the current top 10 trainees as of the June 7 episode.

Check out the top 10 below.

1. Kim Wooseok (TOP Media)



2. Son Hyeon Joong (Starship Entertainment)

3. Kim Mingyu (Jellyfish Entertainment)

4. Lee Jinwoo (Maroo Entertainment)

5. Kim Yohan (OUI Entertainment)

6. Lee Eunsang (Brand New Music)

7. Nam Dohyun (MBK Entertainment)

8. Goo Jungmo (Starship Entertainment)

9. Song Yubin (The Music Works)

10. Ham Wonjin (Starship Entertainment)

Is your favorite in the top 10?