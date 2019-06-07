Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Top 10 ranking revealed for June 7 episode of 'Produce X 101'

'Produce X 101' has revealed the ranking for the current top 10 trainees as of the June 7 episode.

Check out the top 10 below.

1. Kim Wooseok (TOP Media)

2. Son Hyeon Joong (Starship Entertainment)

3. Kim Mingyu (Jellyfish Entertainment)

4. Lee Jinwoo (Maroo Entertainment)

5. Kim Yohan (OUI Entertainment)

6. Lee Eunsang (Brand New Music)

7. Nam Dohyun (MBK Entertainment)

8. Goo Jungmo (Starship Entertainment)

9. Song Yubin (The Music Works)

10. Ham Wonjin (Starship Entertainment)

Is your favorite in the top 10?

mike242780 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

The starship entertainment trainees are sooo overrated. The top 10 needs a change asap
Son Hyeon Joong being in the top makes ni sense to me. He can't rap or sing yet he's there.



teentopfan111 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

yuvin <3

