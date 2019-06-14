Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

13

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 days ago

SPOILER
Trainees receive harsh criticism from the trainers on 'Produce X 101'

AKP STAFF

Trainees on 'Produce X 101' received harsh criticism from the trainers on the June 14 broadcast of the popular reality competition show.

The dance performance team was assigned to cover Jason Derulo's "Swalla" during the position evaluation. 

Trainer Choi Young Jun bluntly stated that the trainees looked "Tacky... This is not funny and is uncomfortable to watch. This is an obvious tactic to hide your true skills." Bae Yoon Jung stated that this was "more of a mess because there are people here who should not be in the dance position."

The boys ended up pulling through and delivered for their stage presence. Check out their performance below. 

  1. misc.
2 25,734 Share 41% Upvoted

1

dancingbella23947 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

ya.. you can tell some are obviously not dancers... but they're not THAT bad. they gave a good performance.

Share

0

thealigirl8996 pts 5 days ago 0
5 days ago

i actually liked Swalla best out of the dance performances

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,183

allkpop in your Inbox