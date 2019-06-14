Trainees on 'Produce X 101' received harsh criticism from the trainers on the June 14 broadcast of the popular reality competition show.

The dance performance team was assigned to cover Jason Derulo's "Swalla" during the position evaluation.

Trainer Choi Young Jun bluntly stated that the trainees looked "Tacky... This is not funny and is uncomfortable to watch. This is an obvious tactic to hide your true skills." Bae Yoon Jung stated that this was "more of a mess because there are people here who should not be in the dance position."

The boys ended up pulling through and delivered for their stage presence. Check out their performance below.