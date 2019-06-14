Sean reveals that he donated close to $4.5 million to charity

Jinusean's Sean recently appeared in an interview on the June 14 broadcast of 'Entertainment Weekly.' When asked if he was ever going to make a new album, the singer stated that although he did record songs, he has been incredibly busy volunteering.

When asked by interviewer Yoo Min Sang if it was true that Sean had donated 4.5 billion KRW (~3.79 million USD) to charity, Sean said that the number was actually closer to 5.3 billion KRW (~4.46 million USD).

When asked where the singer gets the money, Sean stated that he works very hard and that a lot of the money comes from his commercial modeling jobs.