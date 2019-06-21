The competition is heating up and the latest top 10 ranking for 'Produce X 101' has been revealed. Did your favorite make it? Check out the ranking below.

Top 10:

1. Kim Wooseok (TOP Media)

2. Lee Jinhyuk (TOP Media)

3. Kim Yoan (OUI Ent.)

4. Song Heyongjun (Starship Entertainment)

5. Koo Jungmo (Starship Entertainment)

6. Lee Eunsang (Brand New Music)

7. Nam Dohyun (MBK Ent)

8. Lee Jinwoo (Maroo Ent.)

9. Han Seungwoo (Plan A Ent)

10. Kim Mingyu (Jellyfish Ent.)

Bonus Rank 11-30:

11. Son Dong Pyo (DSP Media)

12. Song Yu Vin (The Music Works)

13. Cha Jun Ho (Woollim Entertainment)

14. Ham Won Jin (Starship Entertainment)

15. Lee Han Gyul (MBK Entertainment)

16. Choi Byung Chan (Plan A Entertainment)

17. Cho Seung Youn (Yuehua Entertainment)

18. Hwang Yun Seong (Woollim Entertainment)

19. Keum Dong Hyun (C9 Entertainment)

20. Kang Hyeon Su (AAP.Y)

21. Lee Se Jin (iME Korea)

22. Kim Kook Heon (The Music Works)

23. Kang Min Hee (Starship Entertainment)

24. Kim Si Hun (Brand New Music)

25. Kim Hyeon Bin (Source Music)

26. Lee Hyeop (Individual Trainee)

27. Tony (HONGYI Entertainment)

28. Park Sun Ho (sidusHQ)

29. Choi Su Hwan (Individual Trainee)

30. Joo Chang Uk (Woollim Entertainment)

Who do you want in the final lineup?