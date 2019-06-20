Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

40

24

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Sulli thanks fans for their support

AKP STAFF



Everyone needs support and kind words and it seems like Sulli is finding strength through her fans!

Sulli, who will be appearing on JTBC's 'nightreply' as an MC will be directly addressing malicious comments towards her. This topic is a difficult and sensitive one but it seems like there is an outpouring of support from her fans who are rooting for her success on the show!

Sulli uploaded an Instagram post with the caption "Thank you for supporting me. I'm working hard!"  She is seen holding a drink with a personalized sleeve of her on the cup.

  1. Sulli
3 3,490 Share 63% Upvoted

2

jokbal_is_yum1,185 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Of course we support her!
Love our IDGAF free spirit.
^___^

Share

0

pink_oracle2,931 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

She's pretty easy to support, she's a fun cool girl.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,878
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,427

allkpop in your Inbox