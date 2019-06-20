Sulli thanks fans for their support





Everyone needs support and kind words and it seems like Sulli is finding strength through her fans!

Sulli, who will be appearing on JTBC's 'nightreply' as an MC will be directly addressing malicious comments towards her. This topic is a difficult and sensitive one but it seems like there is an outpouring of support from her fans who are rooting for her success on the show!

Sulli uploaded an Instagram post with the caption "Thank you for supporting me. I'm working hard!" She is seen holding a drink with a personalized sleeve of her on the cup.