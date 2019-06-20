Kim Rae Won shows off his flirting skills on 'The Fisherman and the City'

Summer is here and love is in the air.

Comedian Jang Do Yeon and actor Kim Rae Won appeared together on the June 20 broadcast of the Channel A show 'The Fisherman and the City' in which the guests went fishing in Japan. After working hard while fishing, they started to prepare the fish to eat for dinner.

While Jang Do Yeon was taking care of separating the fish meat from the bones, Kim Rae Won sweetly complimented her skills, making the female comedian blush and state that he was sweet. The two kept preparing fish together and Kim Rae Won also made an effort to tell her to be careful in case her hands got hurt.

What do you think? Do you ship these two?