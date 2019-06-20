[GIVEAWAY] Take a photo with Jay Park! Win VIP tickets to see Jay Park on his 'SEXY4EVA World Tour'

﻿ ﻿





Jay Park is coming to a city near you soon, and you could win VIP tickets to see him up close and personal on his upcoming 'SEXY4EVA World Tour'!

You can win free tickets through this special allkpop giveaway or purchase tickets online at https://jaypark.kohai.live.

There will 5 total winners. Each winner will receive two P1 tickets which include:

- A VIP photo with Jay Park in a group of 6

- Exclusive concert lanyard

- Earliest entry into the show



Here are the rules in order to participate:

1. Repost the tour poster (at the top of this post) on Twitter and/or Instagram

2. Follow, tag, mention @heykohai @allkpop

3. Include the following in your post: the tour website URL (https://jaypark.kohai.live) AND the hashtag of the show you want to go to (for example #JAYPARKLOSANGELES)

4. In the comments below, include your social media usernames and the city you want to go to.

**Giveaway does not include Hawaii





The entry deadline is 6/26/2019 at 7 am PDT so make sure to get on it soon! Winners will be announced shortly after the deadline on 6/26/2019.



For more information on the tour check out https://jaypark.kohai.live