Stray Kids unveiled the track list for 'Clé 2 : Yellow Wood.'

The boy group is coming back with the new album which includes the tracks "Road Never Walked" (literal translation), "Side Effect" (title), Thoughts," and 4 "Mixtape." As always, the members themselves have taken part in writing and composing the tracks.

Check out the full track list below. The release will be on June 19.