AB6IX is this week's winner on MBC Every1s' 'Show Champion'!

On the June 5 episode, AB6IX, Kim Jae Hwan, GOT7, NCT 127, and WINNER entered the top 5. The rookie boy group with their debut track "Breathe" is ultimately given the 'Champion Song' of the week.



AB6IX thanked their agency, CEO, managers, staff members, and of course, their loving fans for the award.

This marks AB6IX's second win for "Breathe." Congratulations!