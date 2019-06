Stray Kids has dropped their final set of individual teasers for 'Clé 2 : Yellow Wood.'

The JYP Entertainment boy group is showing off their young, fierce side through the upcoming album. The last set consists of Seungmin, Changbin, and Woojin who continue to captivate fans with their charismatic individual photos. Check out the latest teasers.

'Clé 2 : Yellow Wood' will be out on June 19.