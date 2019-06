Halsey continued to show her love for BTS.

The boys were in Paris for the continuation of their world tour, and Halsey made a special appearance on stage for their "Boy With Luv" performance. She told the fans, "These boys are special. They are my family" in French, causing the entire venue to cheer loudly for both BTS and Halsey.

Check out some tweets from the performance below.

HALSEY IS IN PARIS SHE IS IN PARIS PERFORMING BOY WITH LUV OH MY GOD SKDNDNDNXN pic.twitter.com/vwMsUJokrz — deepali (@jhopesgalaxy) June 7, 2019

Halsey said 'these boys are so special .. they are my family' in French about BTS after performing Boy with Luv at Stade de France in Paris! 🥺



pic.twitter.com/UPD3f7Q4Qa — emel (@BTSGIobal) June 7, 2019