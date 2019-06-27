Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum's label to take legal action against false rumors about Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's divorce

Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum's label Blossom Entertainment is taking legal action against false rumors concerning the Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce.



On June 27, Blossom Entertainment warned those spreading malicious rumors about possible legal action, and the same day, the label announced, "We're writing to inform you we began legal action on June 27, 2019 for malicious slander and the spread of false rumors along with other rumors and defamation of character about our labelmates. Malicious slander and the spread of false rumors about our labelmates online, offline, and on mobile is a criminal act, and it's causing harm to our artists and their families, agency, and fans."



Blossom continued, "In order to protect the basic rights of our artists, Blossom Entertainment has started legal action. We plan to take legal action without negotiation over former cases as well as defamation in the future. We'd also like to inform you we'll be taking strong action without leniency or negotiating an agreement in cases of harm against our labelmates."



Following Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's divorce, rumors erupted that Song Hye Kyo and her 'Boyfriend' co-star Park Bo Gum had engaged in an extramarital affair.

