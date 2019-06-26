Park Bo Gum's side warns legal action against rumors involving him in Song Hye Kyo-Song Joong Ki's divorce

Blossom Entertainment, home to both actors Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum, has issued a warning of legal action against ongoing, malicious rumors linking Park Bo Gum in the Song Hye Kyo-Song Joong Ki couple's divorce.

A representative from Blossom Entertainment told media outlets on June 27, "We are planning to take strict legal action against the rumors being spread around in regard to Park Bo Gum, shortly after news of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce became a huge topic. It seems that such rumors were fabricated as Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum recently worked on a production together. We are also in the process of discussing legal action against other rumors outside of the recent divorce rumors."





Earlier today, Song Hye Kyo's label UAA Korea also requested that the public refrain from spreading malicious, false rumors and suspicions surrounding her divorce. Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum and Song Hye Kyo appeared as co-stars of a tvN drama which aired from November, 2018 through January, 2019, titled 'Boyfriend'.

