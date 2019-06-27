Jeon So Mi reveals what convinced her not to go to college

Jeon So Mi has revealed what convinced her not to go to college.



On the June 27th installment of 'Not the Same Person You Used to Know V2', Jeon So Mi expressed, "Yesterday, Kim Sae Ron was filming a drama, and I saw that she was tired so I went with a light heart," revealing she'd prepared a meal for her actress friend.



Cao Lu then revealed she and Kim Sae Ron had attended the same university, and Jeon So Mi, who's 19, was asked if she would like to go to college. She then said, "I had romantic ideas about attending college. I saw people wearing training outfits and walking in slippers, so my ideal was ruined. It made me think, 'I shouldn't go.'"