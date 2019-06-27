UEE in talks to sign with King Entertainment

UEE is in talks to sign with King Entertainment.



UEE's contract with Yeolum Entertainment came to an end last month, and on June 27, reports revealed she might be signing on with King Entertainment. A rep from King stated, "It's true we had a meeting with UEE. We're currently in discussions."



King Entertainment is home to Kim Kang Woo, Kim Ah Joong, Seo Ye Ji, Lee So Yeon, and Yoon Jong Suk.



