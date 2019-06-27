Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

UEE in talks to sign with King Entertainment

UEE is in talks to sign with King Entertainment.

UEE's contract with Yeolum Entertainment came to an end last month, and on June 27, reports revealed she might be signing on with King Entertainment. A rep from King stated, "It's true we had a meeting with UEE. We're currently in discussions."

King Entertainment is home to Kim Kang WooKim Ah JoongSeo Ye JiLee So Yeon, and Yoon Jong Suk

Stay tuned for updates on UEE. 

