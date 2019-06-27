Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Jo Jung Suk says YoonA ran faster than him during filming for disaster movie 'Exit'

On June 27, actor Jo Jung Suk, Girls' Generation's YoonA, and more attended the press conference for upcoming disaster comedy film, 'Exit'!

During this press conference, the two co-stars shared interesting and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from their filming set. Jo Jung Suk revealed, "You'll know if you watch the film, but there were many difficult scenes full of activity. We had a physically hard time. In my mind, I thought that I prepared myself physically for this film a lot. There were many climbing scenes as well, that's why. But then on the set, I was very surprised by YoonA because she's got great strength and stamina. She ran faster than me."

YoonA also complimented Jo Jung Suk, sharing, "He helped me so much on the set. I felt that he is an very skilled actor when it comes to expressing himself. I am thankful that he respected me throughout filming." 

Jo Jung Suk also did not hesitate to name YoonA as his favorite Girls' Generation member. Meanwhile, 'Exit', revolving around a group of people trapped in a city filled with a mysterious and dangerous gas, premieres this July 31!

Yoona is a wonder of nature.

She eats like a horse but never gains weight.

And slim as she is, Yoona is freakishly strong!

