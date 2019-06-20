SM Entertainment responds to reports of sasaeng fans being charged for entering EXO Chanyeol's studio

On June 21, a representative of SM Entertainment released a statement of response to earlier media reports about two female sasaeng fans who attempted to break into Chanyeol's home.

Back in early April, two female Chinese sasaeng fans attempted to enter a studio apartment in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam, allegedly the home of EXO member Chanyeol. However, a female who was inside the studio apartment at the time notified Chanyeol right away when she heard the commotion outside. Chanyeol then called the police, and the two individuals were charged with an attempted break-in, as well as violation of travel visa regulations.

After the above report spread online, netizens raised questions regarding the identity of the female who was present inside Chanyeol's studio apartment.

In response, the SM Entertainment rep told media outlets, "It's true that there was an incident where habitual sasaeng fans attempted to violate the privacy of a working studio shared by Chanyeol and BeatBurger's MQ. The individual who was present at the studio at the time was a member of our crew, who was there to work on music. The ongoing damage against our artists due to the extremely invasive behaviors of sasaeng fans is very severe, so we ask [media outlets] to refrain from spreading such news."

