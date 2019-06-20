Netmarble's 'BTS World' OST Part.3 by RM x SUGA to feature rapper Juice WRLD

Netmarble's 'BTS World' OST Part.3, set for release online worldwide in a matter of hours, will feature BTS members RM x SUGA, plus American rapper Juice WRLD!

Titled "All Night", the 3rd OST of the 'BTS World' soundtrack series was produced by RM, incorporating beats by musician Powers Pleasant. Previously, BTS raised anticipation for their upcoming mobile game with the release of OST Part.1 "Dream Glow" by Jimin, Jin, and Jungkook feat. Charli XCX, as well as OST Part.2 "A Brand New Day" by j-Hope x V feat. Zara Larsson.

Look out for "All Night" by RM x SUGA x Juice WRLD, coming this June 21 at 6 PM KST! Meanwhile, Netmarble's 'BTS World' launches worldwide on June 26!

