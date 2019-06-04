Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 days ago

SM Entertainment confirms Jessica & f(x) Krystal's upcoming reality show

SM Entertainment has confirmed Jessica and f(x) Krystal's upcoming reality show.


Jessica previously teased the show on June 1, and on the 3rd, SM Entertainment confirmed, "Krystal is filming a reality show in the United States with Jessica." According to reports, the air date for the 'Jung Sisters' show has yet to be revealed, and there's a high likelihood it'll be released as a web series.

On June 3, the two were seen at the airport and are reported to have taken a flight to San Francisco, California. Jessica and Krystal previously featured in their Onstyle reality series 'Jessica & Krystal' in 2014,

Stay tuned for updates. 

So SM actually mentioned Jessica and didn't pretend like she never existed? Wow!

That felt weird hearing they mentioned Jess. I sincerely hope one day OT9 will have a comeback.

