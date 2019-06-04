Actor Go Joo Won's label denies he's really dating 'The Taste of Love' partner Kim Bo Mi

Actor Go Joo Won was spotted on a date with his 'The Taste of Love 2' partner Kim Bo Mi.



Go Joo Won and Kim Bo Mi are currently featured as a couple together on the TV Chosun reality show 'The Taste of Love 2', and netizens suspected the two took their romance offscreen when they were photographed at the airport and at a theater on Jeju Island together.

Netizens posted the photos below with the comments, "Unlike they are on the broadcast, Go Joo Won and Kim Bo Mi were very caring to each other," and "They match well. I hope they work out."



However, Go Jo Woon's agency clarified, "It's true Go Joo Won went to Jeju Island. He's filming 'The Taste of Love' there. However, he's not dating Kim Bo Mi."